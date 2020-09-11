|
|
|
BOND Rachel Terrie (Rach) Passed away peacefully
at the age of 52
following a long term illness on
the 19th of August 2020.
Much loved mum to Sam & Charlie, sister to Karen, Simon and Leon, daughter to Jill.
Rach will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Due to current Covid restrictions
there will be a private service.
Family will only be at the service,
however if you wish to donate to
Rach's chosen charity the
British Lung Foundation
please do so to
W Goodwin & Sons Funeral Directors.
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 11, 2020