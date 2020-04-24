|
|
|
Patterson Ralph Cyril Passed away peacefully after a short illness on
Monday 13th April 2020,
aged 89 years.
Widower of Jeanne, much loved father of Julie and Linda, grandfather to Mark, Alex and Nicola and great grandfather to Charlotte and Max.
He will be sadly missed.
A private family cremation service will take place on 30th April with a thanksgiving service to be
arranged at a later date.
Donations in memory of Ralph
to the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Leamington Courier on Apr. 24, 2020