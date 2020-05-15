|
MACE Ray It is with our greatest
sorrow that we announce the death of Ray Mace,
loving Husband of Pippa, loving father to Emma, Tanya and Peter, father in law to Steve, Daisy and Dan and the most loving Grandad to Noah, Tyler, Eli,
Ellie-Mae, Pippa, Ted, William and Isaac. He passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family on
Saturday 9th May 2020.
Family flowers only, donations to Warwickshire Wildlife Trust via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
raymace.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 15, 2020