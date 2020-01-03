|
|
|
DAVY Richard John Passed away on the
19th December 2019, aged 71.
Beloved husband of Christine, much loved Dad of Joanne & Helen.
Much loved grandad to Archie,
Jack, Elsie & Jacob.
Brother to Alan, and brother in law
to Bella.
Richard will be sadly missed by all
of his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel on Monday 13th January 2020 at 10.00am.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired can be made directly to 'Alzheimer's Society' Or via www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 3, 2020