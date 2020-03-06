|
NEBARD Richard Jonathan Aged 48 years.
Formerly of Horbury, Wakefield.
Loving husband of Louise, Proud and loving father of Emily & Elizabeth,
Son of David and Christine,
Brother of Nicholas, Brother in law
of Rebekah and uncle of Jasper.
Died on Wednesday 26th February 2020 in Warwick after a long and difficult illness, bravely fought.
Funeral service at St Marys Church, Church Lane, Cubbington, Leamington Spa, CV32 7JT on Thursday 19th March at 11am followed by Cremation at Oakley Wood Crematorium
in the North Chapel.
All flowers welcome in care of
John Taylor Funeral Service,
1-3 Russell Terrace,
Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ.
Donations if desired for OcuMel UK may be left in the collection box available at the service.
Richard was much loved and admired by his family and many friends,
and will be greatly missed.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 6, 2020