|
|
|
HARRIS RITA MAY 11-08-1934 -
27-09-2020
Beloved wife of the late
Reg Harris, mother of Dawn
and Julie, Nanny to Darrell, Liam,
Luke and Rhian. Passed away peacefully in Warwick hospital,
aged 86 years.
Due to Covid Restrictions there
will be a private family funeral only. Family flowers only please but donations in Rita's memory may be
sent to Treatment Investigation Unit (Ward 8), Royal Bournemouth Hospital, Castle Lane East, Bournemouth, Dorset, BH7 7DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 16, 2020