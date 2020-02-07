|
Benton Robert 14.09.1929 - 23.01.2020
My dear husband Rob was a loved
and respected father, grandfather
and great grandfather.
He was a courageous and hardworking Brummie, at his happiest in the Toolroom, on the football pitch,
or just surrounded by his family.
He's left a place in our lives
no-one could hope to fill.
A celebration of his life will be held on 17th February at St. Mary's Church, Warwick, at 1.00pm, followed
by a private committal.
All are welcome at the church.
Floral tributes welcome to
Warwick Funeralcare
(inc John Taylor) 23-25 St Johns, Warwick, CV34 4NE by 11am please.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 7, 2020