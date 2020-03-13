|
|
|
Blundell Robert Arthur Passed away peacefully on the 4th March 2020,
aged 90.
Beloved husband of Linda,
much loved Dad of Rob & Steve.
Loving Grandad of Robert & Danny,
sadly missed by all of
his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium
(North Chapel) on Wednesday
18th March 2020 at 10.00am.
Family flowers only,
but donations if desired to
Myton Hospice or via www.
heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 13, 2020