COOPE Robert Steven ('Robbie') Passed away suddenly at home on
23rd October 2020.
Much loved son of Roy and Jean, wonderful brother of Alan, Jeff and Ian, dearly loved brother-in-law of Debby and beloved uncle of Laura, Liv, Jamie, Lauren and Sophie.
A private funeral will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium on
3rd December. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Rob, if desired, for Guide Dogs or the British Heart Foundation may be sent via
www.rlockeandson.co.uk
Further enquiries to R. Locke & Son, Wellesbourne (01789) 840744
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 27, 2020