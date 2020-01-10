|
HOLDEN Robert Jeremy
'Bob' Much loved Husband, Dad, Grandad and friend to many.
Passed away on
28th December 2019,
aged 67 years.
An enormous loss to all family and friends. He will be sadly missed and always remembered.
The Funeral Service
will be held at South Chapel
Oakley Wood Crematorium on
Tuesday 21st January 2020
at 12.30 pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations may be made in memory of Bob to Cancer Research. These may be made at the funeral service
or via JustGiving at
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare
.co.uk
Further information may be obtained from the Funeral Director at:
The Co-operative Funeralcare
46 Warwick Road
Kenilworth
Warwickshire
CV8 1HH
Tel. 01926 856699
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 10, 2020