Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Partridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Partridge

Notice Condolences

Robert Partridge Notice
Partridge Robert Raymond
'Bob' Passed away on
Sunday 1st March 2020,
aged 81 years.

A beloved Husband of the
late Violet 'Vi' Partridge.
Much loved Dad of Trevor, David, Dawn & Angela. A dear Grandad to Sam, Heather, Lee, Abbie, Kirsty & Joe and Great Grandad to Ava and Milo.

He will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved him.

Funeral service will take place at
St Margaret's Church, Whitnash on
Wednesday 25th March at 3pm.

Bob was a keen supporter of Manchester United Football Club, please feel free to wear the
red, white & black colours.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for Myton Hospice or The British Heart Foundation may be left in the collection box available at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -