|
|
|
Partridge Robert Raymond
'Bob' Passed away on
Sunday 1st March 2020,
aged 81 years.
A beloved Husband of the
late Violet 'Vi' Partridge.
Much loved Dad of Trevor, David, Dawn & Angela. A dear Grandad to Sam, Heather, Lee, Abbie, Kirsty & Joe and Great Grandad to Ava and Milo.
He will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved him.
Funeral service will take place at
St Margaret's Church, Whitnash on
Wednesday 25th March at 3pm.
Bob was a keen supporter of Manchester United Football Club, please feel free to wear the
red, white & black colours.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for Myton Hospice or The British Heart Foundation may be left in the collection box available at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 13, 2020