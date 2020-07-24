Home

Robert Shakespeare Notice
SHAKESPEARE Robert Thomas
'Bob' Passed away peacefully
on the 11th July 2020,
aged 77.

Beloved husband of Wendy,
much loved Dad to Lynette,
Father in law to John
And beloved Grandad to Thomas.
Bob will be sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.

Family flowers only,
but donations if desired can be made directly to 'MYAWARE' or 'WNAA' Or via www.heartofenglandfuneral
care.co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 24, 2020
