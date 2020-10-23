|
|
|
JAMES Roger Harold Joseph Dearly loved husband and
inspirational caring soulmate of Sue.
Brother to Margaret,
brother in law of Rod.
Father of Marie and the late Ian.
Passed away peacefully in
Warwick Hospital on
1st October 2020 after a long and courageous struggle with cancer.
Funeral service will be held on
Monday 2nd November 2020,
St Mary Immaculate R/C Church,
45 West Street, Warwick CV34 6AB
at 1-30pm, followed by a burial at Warwick Cemetery.
Donations in Roger's memory may
be sent direct to the charity,
Molly Olly's Wishes, 1 Blackwell Lane, Hatton Park, Warwick. CV34 7SU.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 23, 2020