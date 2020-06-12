|
|
|
KEY Roger Philip Suddenly at home,
in Stoke on Trent, formerly of Royal Leamington Spa,
on 23rd May 2020.
Husband to the late June,
devoted and loving Partner to Marylyn, loved Dad to Maxine and Philip,
Father in law to Stephen and Nicola,
a dear Grandad to Leah, Danielle, Bethany, Samual and Daniel,
loved Brother to David and Derek, Brother in law to Liz and Val,
loved Uncle to Jonathan, Edward, Tammy and the late Natalie.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him with fond memories.
A private service and cremation at Carmountside on Tuesday 16th June.
Family flowers only please,
donations can be given in memory of Roger to the Dogs Trust via our website www.leeses.co.uk/online-donations
All enquiries to
Harold H Leese
(A.Boulton & Sons)
St Peters Close, Stoke, ST4 1LP
01782 744 433
Published in Leamington Courier on June 12, 2020