Roger White

Roger White Notice
WHITE Roger John (Bert) Passed away peacefully at home
on Thursday 16th April 2020
aged 76 years.
A beloved husband of
the late Veronica White,
much loved Dad to Julia and Emma,
fun loving Grandad to Lewis and Elliott. Loving Partner to Rita.
He will be greatly missed by
all who knew and loved him.
Due to the current circumstances a private family cremation will take place.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be paid directly via https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/ in memory of Roger.
Published in Leamington Courier on Apr. 24, 2020
