|
|
|
WHITE Roland Kenneth
'Ron' Passed away peacefully on the
10th November 2020, aged 96.
Beloved husband of Marj,
much loved dad to Jackie and Barry,
loving stepdad to
Caroline, Wendy and Lindsey,
a beloved Grandad.
Ron will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A private family funeral service
at Oakley Wood Crematorium
will be held on Friday
27th November at 10am.
Family flowers only,
but donations if desired
can be made directly to
'Prostate Cancer'
Or via www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa,
CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 20, 2020