TUDGE Ronald Lewis Formerly of Whitnash,
passed away peacefully at Hatchmoor Care Home, Great Torrington, on
Thursday 8th October 2020, aged 91.
Beloved husband of the late Kathleen, father, grandfather, brother and friend, he will be greatly missed
by all who knew him.
He leaves his three children; Christopher, Jeremy and Jennifer, sisters Mary and Molly,
and grandson Steven.
Due to the current restrictions the funeral service will be private.
It will take place at The North Devon Crematorium Barnstaple.
Family flowers only please.
Any donations in memory
of Ron to the RNLI, https://ronaldtudge.muchloved.com/ or c/o R Gist & Son, 18 Castle Street, Torrington, Devon EX38 8EZ
A celebration of Ron's life will be held for family and friends at a later date.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 16, 2020