Dwyer Rose
nee Leslie Rose Dwyer slipped away peacefully with her family by her side,
Monday 2nd November 2020,
aged 84 years.
A beloved wife of the late Michael
and her late son Bill.
Miss your laughter and sense
of humour Mum: Jim, Rosalie, Linda, Theresa & Liam. Loved by
Gran Children, Great Granchildren
and family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
on Friday 4th December at
St Peters Church, Leamington Spa at 12pm, this is live streamed via: https://www.catholicleamington.org.uk/live-stream-masses.html
followed by a cremation service at Oakley Wood Crematorium at 2pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Alzheimer's
https://rose-dwyer.muchloved.com/TributePages/Contribute
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 27, 2020