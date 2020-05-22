|
|
|
Adams Rosemary Peacefully passed away on the
13th May 2020 aged 85 years.
Beloved wife to Jeff,
mother to Chris and Sue and grandmother to Sam, Issy,
Dom, Seb and Georgie.
Rosemary will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
Due to the current circumstances there will be a private service for immediate family only at
Oakley Wood Crematorium, Leamington Spa.
A celebration of Rosemary's life
will be held at a later date.
Donations in her memory to
Myton Hospice, Warwick.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 22, 2020