Trevis Rosemary
(Previously Morby) Passed away peacefully on
11th July 2020, aged 79 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Keith,
and more recently the late Joseph,
loving Mum of Paul and John,
treasured Grandma of William,
Daniel, Nathan and Kacie,
much loved Sister to Margaret,
Sister-in-law to Mick and
Aunty to Christopher and Kevin.
Rosemary will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
There will be a private funeral service due to the current restrictions.
Donations in Rosemary's
memory may be sent to an animal .
Published in Leamington Courier on July 24, 2020