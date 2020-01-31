|
|
|
HAYWARD Roy John Much loved Husband,
Father, Grandfather,
Son and Brother.
Passed away on 22nd January,
aged 65 years.
Will be greatly missed by all his family and many friends.
The Funeral Service will be held at Canley Crematorium on
Tuesday 11th February 2020 at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only, donations may be made in memory of Roy to
Myton Hospice or Cancer Research .
These may be made at the
funeral service or via www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
Further information may be obtained from the Funeral Director at:
The Co-operative Funeralcare
46 Warwick Road
Kenilworth
Warwickshire
CV8 1HH
Tel. 01926 856699
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 31, 2020