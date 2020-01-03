|
|
|
WATERS Roy & Patricia Roy passed away, peacefully on 3rd December 2019 at Craighaven Residential Care Home, Leamington Spa, aged 88 years.
Patricia (Pat) passed away peacefully on 22nd December 2019 in
Avon Ward at Warwick Hospital,
aged 89 years.
Roy and Pat will be deeply missed
by their son Ben, daughter Steph, grandson Nick, granddaughter Natalie, great grandson Josh, great granddaughter Scarlett, sister Sue and brother Michael and by all their closest and dearest friends.
The joint funeral service will take place in the North Chapel at
Oakley Wood Crematorium on Thursday 16th January 2020
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
Dementia UK and/or
British Heart Foundation
c/o H J Dawson Funeral Directors,
22 George Street, Leamington Spa,
CV31 1ET Tel: 01926 427464
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 3, 2020