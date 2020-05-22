|
EVANS Royston
'Roy' Passed away suddenly on
8th May 2020, aged 81.
Very much loved and adored husband of Julie. Loving father of Helen, Claire and Lorna. Adored stepfather to Mark, Sue and Paul. Father-in-law to Nick, Adrian, Karen and Rachel.
He's a much-loved Grandad and
Great Grandad.
He was a wonderful man and perfect gentleman who was loved by so many.
He will be very sadly missed.
A private funeral service will take place with memorial service arranged
at a later date.
Any enquiries:
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 22, 2020