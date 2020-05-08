Home

Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Ruby Bartlett

Ruby Bartlett Notice
BARTLETT Ruby Muriel Passed away on 19th April
at Warwick Hospital, aged 83 years, loving Wife to the late Eric, Mother to Ian, Christine and the late Martin, Grandmother to Gemma, Adam
and Robyn, Great Grandmother to Gracie, Lily and Imogen.
Ruby will be very much missed by all who knew and loved her.
A celebration of Ruby's life will take place in the future, date to be advised. Enquiries to Henry Ison and son, Funeral Directors , 2 Leam Terrace, Leamington Spa CV31 1BB
Tel 01926 339373
Published in Leamington Courier on May 8, 2020
