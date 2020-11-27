|
|
|
O'Farrell Ruth Barbara Ruth very sadly passed away peacefully at Warwick Hospital on
Thursday 19th November
aged 91 years.
Dearly loved Wife of John and
Mum to Joy and Jonathan.
Much loved Grandmother to Mark and Great Grandmother to Gabby and Finn.
Ruth was known for her gentle, kind and caring nature and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Due to current restrictions the funeral is unfortunately by invitation only.
The funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
On Tuesday 8th December at 3.00pm.
Family Flowers only but donations
if desired can be made directly to
Myton Hospice in memory
of Ruth O'Farrell or given to
Funeral Directors.
W G Rathbone funeral directors,
30 Clarendon Ave,
Leamington Spa, CV32 4RY.
Telephone 01926 675183
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 27, 2020