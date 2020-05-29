|
Venuto Salvatore Passed away peacefully on
Monday 18th May 2020,
aged 88 years.
A beloved husband of the
late Maria Venuto, much loved
father to Tina & Joe and
father-in-law to Caroline.
Loving Nonno of Lisa,
Daniela, Nicola & Marco.
Loving great-Nonno of Rocco & Louis.
He will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved him.
Funeral mass via video link from
St Joseph's RC Church at
11.00am on Friday 5th June
https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/
st-josephs-whitnash
A private burial will be held at Leamington Cemetery.
All flowers welcome in care of
John Taylor Funeralcare,
1-3 Russell Terrace,
Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ
or donations to charity
Stroke.org.uk 03003300740
The family would like to thank all the carers and staff at Cubbington Mill Care Home who looked after and cared for their precious dad.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 29, 2020