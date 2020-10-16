Home

John Taylor Funeral Service
1-3 Russell Terrace
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV31 1EZ
01926 426052
Samantha Poulton Notice
Poulton Samantha Joanne
"Sam" Passed away peacefully on
6th October 2020,
aged 32 years, following an
illness courageously fought.

Much loved daughter of Nicola and Robert, loving sister of Emily, treasured grandaughter, niece and cousin.

Sam will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved her.

Due to the current restrictions,
there will be a private service.

All flowers welcome, and may be sent to John Taylor Funeralcare,
1-3 Russell Terrace,
Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ
Tel: 01926 426052,
please call to arrange delivery.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 16, 2020
