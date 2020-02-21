|
PETTMAN Sheila Sheila passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday 7th February 2020, aged 84. Beloved wife of Brian. Much loved Mum of Melanie and Natalie, Grandma of Jemma, Alice, Adam and Sophie. The funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium, South Chapel on Monday 9th March 2020 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired can be made directly to 'Parkinson's UK'. The Co-operative Funeralcare, 12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 21, 2020