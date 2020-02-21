Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Pettman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Pettman

Notice Condolences

Sheila Pettman Notice
PETTMAN Sheila Sheila passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday 7th February 2020, aged 84. Beloved wife of Brian. Much loved Mum of Melanie and Natalie, Grandma of Jemma, Alice, Adam and Sophie. The funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium, South Chapel on Monday 9th March 2020 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired can be made directly to 'Parkinson's UK'. The Co-operative Funeralcare, 12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -