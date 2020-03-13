|
Rowley Sheila Peacefully passed away on
27 February 2020, aged 92.
Most beloved Wife of Ray,
much loved Mother of
Christopher, Nicholas & Fiona,
dear Mother-in-Law to Carl and
loving Grandmother to
Christian, Nicole, Chloe & Ryan.
The funeral service will take place
on Thursday 19 March 2pm at
St John Baptist, Berkswell Church followed by churchyard burial.
Please wear something bright,
formal dress not necessary.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, in memory of Sheila
to British Heart Foundation.
Please deliver flowers to
John Taylor Funeralcare,
Leamington Spa.
Any enquiries to John Taylor
on 01926 426052.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 13, 2020