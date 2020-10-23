Home

Notice Condolences

Sheila Wilson Notice
WILSON (nee Payne)
Sheila Mary Passed away peacefully on the 11th October 2020,
aged 92 years.

Beloved Wife of the late Eddie,
much loved mother to Mark and Vicki.
Beloved Grandmother to
Christopher, Jane and Edmund.

Sheila will be sadly missed
by all of her family and friends.

The funeral service will take place at Charter Chapel, Canley Crematorium
on Monday 2nd November at 1.45pm.
Flowers are welcome, or donations
if desired can be made directly to 'Cancer Research' or https://sheilawilson.muchloved.com

Enquiries to -
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa,
CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 23, 2020
