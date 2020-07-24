|
|
|
BROWN Shirley Elizabeth (née Miles)
Passed away at Warwick Hospital on Friday 10th July,
aged 72 years. Beloved wife to the late Ron, devoted mother to Dawn
and mother-in-law to Jon.
Treasured Nanny to
Tom and Matthew,
friend to many.
Due to current guidelines,
a private service will be held at
Oakley Wood Crematorium on Thursday 30th July 2020.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of
Shirley, for the benefit of
Guide Dogs for The Blind
and Versus Arthritis,
may be made via www.rlockeandson.co.uk.
Enquiries care of
R. Locke &; Son, Brailes,
(01608) 685 274.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 24, 2020