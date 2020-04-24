Home

Shirley Reading Notice
Reading Shirley
(formerly Champion) Sadly passed away on the
7th April 2020 aged 84 years.

Beloved wife of the late Bob,
loving mum to Lynn, John, Gail, Karen and Claire, much loved Nan to her
many grandchildren and
great grandchildren and
loving sister to Olive and Eric.

A private family cremation service will take place on the 1st of May at
Oakley Wood Crematorium
with a memorial service to
follow at a later date.
Family flowers only please.
Published in Leamington Courier on Apr. 24, 2020
