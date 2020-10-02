Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Taylor Funeral Service
1-3 Russell Terrace
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV31 1EZ
01926 426052
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Riley

Notice Condolences

Shirley Riley Notice
RILEY Shirley Ann
(Nee Bull) Passed away on 27th September 2020 aged 85 years.
Wife of Thomas, Mum to Paul, Simon and Louise, Grandma to Natalie.
A private funeral service is to take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium
in the South Chapel.
Family flowers only please, if anyone would like to make a donation in memory of Shirley please do so directly to The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
John Taylor Funeralcare,
1-3 Russell Terrace, Leamington Spa,
CV31 1EZ, Tel: 01926 426052.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -