RILEY Shirley Ann
(Nee Bull) Passed away on 27th September 2020 aged 85 years.
Wife of Thomas, Mum to Paul, Simon and Louise, Grandma to Natalie.
A private funeral service is to take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium
in the South Chapel.
Family flowers only please, if anyone would like to make a donation in memory of Shirley please do so directly to The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
John Taylor Funeralcare,
1-3 Russell Terrace, Leamington Spa,
CV31 1EZ, Tel: 01926 426052.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 2, 2020