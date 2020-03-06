Home

Butler Simon Peter Dearly beloved Father, Brother, Uncle, Partner and Friend.
Passed away peacefully in hospital on 9th February 2020, aged 62 years.

Simon will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral service to be held on
Monday 16th March 2020
at Oakley Wood South Chapel,
at 2:30pm.
Family floral tributes only please.
Donations if desired to RNLI.

c/o Henry Ison and Sons,
Leamington Spa, Leam Terrace, Leamington Spa, CV31 1BB.
Tel: 01926 339444
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 6, 2020
