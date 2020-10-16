Home

Beckles Solange Passed away peacefully on
Wednesday 30th September,
aged 94 years.
Beloved mum of Marie and
Grandmère to Gabrielle.
Much loved friend of many.

Her generosity, love, sense of fun and depth of spirit will be greatly missed.

The service will take place at
St Theresa's Church,
Hatch End, Middlesex
followed by a burial.
A Memorial service will be held in memory of Solange at St Peters Church, Leamington Spa on
Tuesday 20th October at 2pm.

Donations if desired can be paid directly to Emmaus UK via the link: https://emmaus.org.uk/support-us/donate/
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 16, 2020
