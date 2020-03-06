|
Birch Stanley William Thomas Former Mayor, Chairman of the
Health Authority, Chairman of
the Police Authority.
Passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his family on
25th February 2020, aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of Monica and much loved father to Alistair, Nicholas, Christopher and Dominic.
A dear father-in-law, grandfather
and great grandfather.
A celebration of his life will take place on Tuesday 17th March at 2pm in the North Chapel, Mid Warwickshire Crematorium, Oakley Wood.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be made to the Stroke Association c/o
R. Locke Funeral Directors,
The Precinct, Wellesbourne,
CV35 9NL.
Tel: 01926 840744
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 6, 2020