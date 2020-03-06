|
|
|
HOBBS Stanley Arthur Passed away peacefully at Gainsborough Hall Rest Home on Wednesday 26th February
aged 89 years.
A beloved husband of the late Janet, much loved dad of Richard,
Timothy & Rosalind, Father in law to Michael, Clair & Stacey and a dear granddad and great granddad.
He will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved him.
Funeral Service will take place at Canley Crematorium Cannon Hill on Tuesday 17th March at 14:15pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Dementia UK may be left in the donation box
available at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 6, 2020