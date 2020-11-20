|
Robbins Stanley William Passed away peacefully at Coventry
and Warwickshire Hospital on
10th November, aged 93 years.
A beloved husband to the late Jean Robbins, much loved father to Graham and the late Jennifer, daughter in law Sally, his grandchildren and great grandchildren, he will be sadly missed.
A funeral service is to be held on
Thursday 26th November at
Oakley Wood Crematorium.
The family are having a private service.
Enquires to Co-operative Funeralcare,
122 Middleton Road, Banbury, OX16 4QU
01295 272207
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 20, 2020