WARD Stephanie Evelyn Stephanie, dearly loved wife of Raymond and much loved mum to Chris and Jane,
passed peacefully away with
her family by her side on
9th January 2020, aged 81 years.
She will be greatly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
Funeral service will be held at
St. Mary Magdalene Church, Lillington on Monday 10th February at 1:15pm, followed by a burial at
Leamington Spa Cemetery,
Brunswick Street, CV31 2DS.
Donations, if desired, may be made to Arthritis Research (a box will be provided) or flowers
c/o W.G.Rathbone, 30 Clarendon Ave, Leamington Spa, CV32 4RY
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 24, 2020