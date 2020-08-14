|
|
|
COTTERILL Stephen
'Steve' Passed away peacefully at home
on 2nd August aged 69 years.
Beloved husband of Pauline
Much loved Dad of Carl & Stuart,
Dear Grandad of Jack and Caitlin.
He will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved him
A private service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on Friday 21st August
at 11:00am.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for Myton Hospice, Cancer Research UK or Macmillan.org.uk may be left in the collection box at the service
or directly via websites.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 14, 2020