Susan Barcham

Susan Barcham Notice
BARCHAM Susan Elizabeth Much loved wife of Paul,
Sister to Michael,
Sister-in-law of Hazel.
Passed away peacefully
at Kenilworth Manor
on 21st October 2020
aged 78 after a short but
courageous struggle with cancer.
Due to current restrictions
a private funeral will take place
at Oakley Wood Crematorium on
Wednesday 11th November at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only,
but donations in Sue's memory
may be sent directly to The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 6, 2020
