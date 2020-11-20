Home

Evetts Sydney Gerald Passed away peacefully at home on
10th November aged 94 years.

A beloved husband of Kathleen.
Much loved Dad to Sharon & Roy.
Father in law to Christine and Steve and a dear grandad and great grandad.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A private church service and burial will take place at St Margaret's Church, Whitnash on Tuesday 1st December.

Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Parkinson's UK via the link:
https://www.parkinsons.org.uk/donate
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 20, 2020
