Evetts Sydney Gerald Passed away peacefully at home on
10th November aged 94 years.
A beloved husband of Kathleen.
Much loved Dad to Sharon & Roy.
Father in law to Christine and Steve and a dear grandad and great grandad.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A private church service and burial will take place at St Margaret's Church, Whitnash on Tuesday 1st December.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Parkinson's UK via the link:
https://www.parkinsons.org.uk/donate
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 20, 2020