WELCH Sylvia (Bet) of Kineton,
passed away peacefully at Helen Ley House on Saturday
3rd October 2020, aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ken, much loved mother of Terry and Janet, and a loving grandmother and great grandmother.
She will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Bet
for 'Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance'
may be sent via
www.rlockeandson.co.uk
Enquiries to 01608 685274.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 23, 2020
