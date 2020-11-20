|
|
|
McANDREW
Teresa Passed away suddenly on
30th October 2020,
aged 71 years.
Beloved wife to Sean,
much loved mum to Louise, Olivia
& Elaine, and devoted nanny
to 6 grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed for her fun
and laughter by all who knew her.
A funeral service will be held at
St Joseph's Church, Whitnash at 11am on 27th November 2020 by invite only, followed by committal at
Leamington Cemetery.
The service will be live streamed at https://www.mcnmedia.tv
/camera/st-josephs-whitnash.
Family flowers only but donations if desired to Myton Hospice via the following link https://
teresamcandrew.muchloved.com/
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 20, 2020