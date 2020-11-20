Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa McAndrew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa McAndrew

Notice Condolences

Teresa McAndrew Notice
McANDREW
Teresa Passed away suddenly on
30th October 2020,
aged 71 years.
Beloved wife to Sean,
much loved mum to Louise, Olivia
& Elaine, and devoted nanny
to 6 grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed for her fun
and laughter by all who knew her.
A funeral service will be held at
St Joseph's Church, Whitnash at 11am on 27th November 2020 by invite only, followed by committal at
Leamington Cemetery.
The service will be live streamed at https://www.mcnmedia.tv
/camera/st-josephs-whitnash.
Family flowers only but donations if desired to Myton Hospice via the following link https://
teresamcandrew.muchloved.com/
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -