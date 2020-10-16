|
|
|
FARRELL Terry Passed away peacefully in
Myton Hospice, Coventry far too soon at the age of 73, after a year of being treated for Leukaemia.
Beloved father, brother and friend. Missed by Andrew, Paul, Katy,
Cynthia, Tim, Barbara
and so many wonderful friends.
Now at rest with Simon, Win and Den.
Funeral service takes place at
Sun Rising Natural Burial Ground, Warwickshire on
Wednesday 21st October at 2.00pm.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is by
family invitation only please.
Family flowers only.
If you would like to make a donation for 'Myton Hospice' in Terry's memory in lieu of flowers, these can be made via
www.rlockeandson.co.uk.
All enquiries to R. Locke & Son, Brailes (Tel. (01608) 685 274)
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 16, 2020