Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Farrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Farrell

Notice Condolences

Terry Farrell Notice
FARRELL Terry Passed away peacefully in
Myton Hospice, Coventry far too soon at the age of 73, after a year of being treated for Leukaemia.
Beloved father, brother and friend. Missed by Andrew, Paul, Katy,
Cynthia, Tim, Barbara
and so many wonderful friends.
Now at rest with Simon, Win and Den.
Funeral service takes place at
Sun Rising Natural Burial Ground, Warwickshire on
Wednesday 21st October at 2.00pm.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is by
family invitation only please.
Family flowers only.
If you would like to make a donation for 'Myton Hospice' in Terry's memory in lieu of flowers, these can be made via
www.rlockeandson.co.uk.
All enquiries to R. Locke & Son, Brailes (Tel. (01608) 685 274)
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -