|
|
|
Malin Thelma Emily Passed away on
12th July 2020, aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of Brian Charles Malin who predeceased her earlier this year.
Much loved mum of Samuel and Sarah and near-adoptive daughter Violet.
She will be sorely missed
by her family, including her many grandchildren, and her friends,
in the United Kingdom, Canada,
France and around the world.
Funeral service will take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on
Tuesday 4th August at 3.00pm.
No flowers please; donations
if desired can be made to the RSPB
in the donation box available
at the service, or online at
https://justgiving.com/fundraising/ThelmaMalin
Published in Leamington Courier on July 31, 2020