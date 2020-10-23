|
|
|
BOWKETT Thomas Layton
"Layton" Passed away on the
6th October 2020, aged 93 years.
Loving and devoted husband of Janet, father of TL Paul and Simon, step-father of Jayne and Andrew. Much loved grandpa and great grandpa.
A private funeral will take place on Wednesday 28th October at 12 pm.
It would be lovely if you could
remember Layton at this time.
Family flowers only. Kind donations
for the British Heart Foundation in
memory of Layton would be greatly
appreciated. Please donate via the link
thomasbowkett.muchloved.com
Any enquiries please call
Henry Ison & Sons Funeral Directors, Kenilworth, on 01926 258626.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 23, 2020