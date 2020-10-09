|
|
|
HILL TIMOTHY ERIC Known as Tim
Dearly loved son Lorna, Brother to Michael,
Julie and Tanya.
Died suddenly at home on
17th September 2020.
Lorna and family wish to
thank everyone for their kind messages and cards.
The funeral will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium North Chapel on
Tuesday 20th October 2020 at 1.00 pm.
No suits, collar and ties or black
as per Tim's request.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Cancer Research UK
c/o W Goodwin & Sons, 38 Coventry Street, Southam, CV47 0EP.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 9, 2020