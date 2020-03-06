|
JENNINGS Tony Richard Beloved brother of Ivy, Mary, Violet, Jean, Jim and Billy. Uncle of Jo, Sue, Gail, Martin, Michael, Andy and Jeff.
Passed away peacefully at
Adelaide House Care Home on
23rd February 2020, aged 77 years.
Will be deeply missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service is to be held on Friday 20th March at 10.45am at
St Mary's Church, Leamington Spa,
followed by committal at 11.30am
at Leamington Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations on the day to Dementia UK. Alternatively please send cheques made payable to the charity c/o
Henry Ison & Sons Funeral Directors, 22 Warwick Road, Kenilworth, CV8 1HE
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 6, 2020