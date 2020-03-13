|
|
|
Robinson Tony
(Noddy) Passed away peacefully on
the 4th March 2020, aged 76.
With his beloved family by his side.
He leaves his loving wife Janet,
devoted dad to Dean and Lisa.
Fantastic Gramps to
Lee, Emma, Billy and Tommy.
Wonderful father in law to
Lindsey and Martin,
eldest brother to Marlene and Miah.
He will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place
at Oakley Wood Crematorium
(South Chapel) on Monday
23rd March 2020 at 3.30pm.
Tony's wish was for everyone to
wear bright colours,
his favourite colour was red.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to Stroke Association
Or via www.
heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 13, 2020